Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in SM Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $365,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,870,980.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,905. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of SM opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.54 and a beta of 5.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $43.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.01%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

