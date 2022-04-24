Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.66. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 153.51%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

