Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN opened at $36.55 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PENN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

