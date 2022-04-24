Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,452,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Assurant by 99.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,755,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Assurant by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 31.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant stock opened at $186.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.15. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.18 and a 52 week high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

About Assurant (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.