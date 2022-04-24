Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 2.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of DaVita by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $111.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.76.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

