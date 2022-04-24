Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 193 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth $8,814,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth $731,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the third quarter worth $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 712.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 82,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 15.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $58.34 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $44.34 and a one year high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In related news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $236,649.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,674.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,060 shares of company stock worth $7,408,871 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

