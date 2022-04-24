Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 28,487 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,487 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,441 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 786,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,601 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PLXS opened at $77.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS
– Get Rating
) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $817.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.30 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.
In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $249,328.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Plexus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
