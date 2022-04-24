Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 42,494 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42,494 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,310 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,050,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,912 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,319,000 after acquiring an additional 269,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,399,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.59. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.