Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 42,494 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42,494 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.59. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $44.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

