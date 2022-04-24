Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,057 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 389.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.58.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $132.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.81.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.77%.

Universal Health Services Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.