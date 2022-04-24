Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $300.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus cut Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut Netflix from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.29 and a 200 day moving average of $504.09. Netflix has a 52-week low of $210.05 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Netflix by 4.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 35.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 10.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.