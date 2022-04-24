Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $409.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark raised Netflix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research lowered Netflix from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $386.31.

Netflix stock opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.09. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a 12-month low of $210.05 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

