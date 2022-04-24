Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $405.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $640.00 to $405.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $386.31.

NFLX stock opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix has a 12-month low of $210.05 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.29 and its 200 day moving average is $504.09.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,459.0% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Netflix by 31.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in Netflix by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 12,402 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 35.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Netflix by 9.5% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,838 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

