Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. Edward Jones raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Pivotal Research downgraded Netflix from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Netflix from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $386.31.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $215.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.09. Netflix has a 1-year low of $210.05 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

