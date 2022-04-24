New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Vontier worth $6,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 661.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Vontier’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus decreased their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

In other news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

