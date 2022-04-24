New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,077 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in FOX by 170.6% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,935,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,842,000 after buying an additional 1,220,180 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $41,661,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in FOX by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,703,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,247 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC increased its stake in FOX by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,994,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,020,000 after purchasing an additional 751,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in FOX by 38.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,856,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,906,000 after buying an additional 520,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $40.91.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Separately, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

