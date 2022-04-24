New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,551 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of New Residential Investment worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.77.

New Residential Investment ( NYSE:NRZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.