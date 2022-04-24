Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $176,000 Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 188.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter worth $160,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the third quarter worth $205,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $63.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.34 million, a PE ratio of 226.37 and a beta of 0.76. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $139.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $112.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Politis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

HCI Group Profile (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.