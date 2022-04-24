Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,800 Shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

DBD stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.91. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.64.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.52). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

