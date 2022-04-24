North American Construction Group Ltd. Purchases 10,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.65 per share, with a total value of C$186,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$428,883.30.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.86 per share, with a total value of C$178,645.00.

On Monday, April 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.80 per share, with a total value of C$56,409.90.

On Wednesday, April 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.49 per share, with a total value of C$184,870.00.

On Monday, April 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.74 per share, with a total value of C$187,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 24,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.99 per share, with a total value of C$431,719.20.

On Monday, March 14th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 24,296 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.94 per share, with a total value of C$435,858.09.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$17.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$531.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$22.00.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.20.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

