Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNL opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

