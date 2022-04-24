Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $349,000 Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CR opened at $105.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $114.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

About Crane

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

