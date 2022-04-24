Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 312 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,861,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 507,791 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,490,000 after purchasing an additional 377,892 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 886,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 275,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,054,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,490,000 after purchasing an additional 236,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $128,056.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.75. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

