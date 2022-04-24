Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 55,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.46. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $46.50.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 2.88%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

