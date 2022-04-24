Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OSTK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.76. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,569 shares of company stock valued at $899,645. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

