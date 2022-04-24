PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) PT Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.43. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,870 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,284,000 after buying an additional 1,373,303 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $15,306,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 916,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after buying an additional 451,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after buying an additional 334,391 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,569,000 after buying an additional 292,025 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

