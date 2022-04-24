PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) PT Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
PGTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.43. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $28.11.
In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,870 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,397,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,284,000 after buying an additional 1,373,303 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $15,306,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 916,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,607,000 after buying an additional 451,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,337,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after buying an additional 334,391 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,799,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,569,000 after buying an additional 292,025 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.