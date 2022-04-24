Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases 2,734 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,439 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $87,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $161.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.