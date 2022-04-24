Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Stock Position Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,917 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Playtika by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $17.78 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of -0.14.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

