ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD stock opened at $227.41 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.09 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.55.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,365,431. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

