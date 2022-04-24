Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Rogers by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Rogers by 12.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

NYSE:ROG opened at $272.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.56. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $172.84 and a 1-year high of $274.51.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Rogers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.