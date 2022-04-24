Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $93.52 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,642 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 5.2% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $93,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 86,446 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,294,000. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.24.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $161.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

