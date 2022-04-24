Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 12,006 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after buying an additional 3,096,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

Apple stock opened at $161.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.49.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

