Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock Holdings Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $971,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $230,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,962. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.51. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

