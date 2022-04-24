Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,007,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 34,254,410 shares.The stock last traded at $30.03 and had previously closed at $29.42.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $411,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,243,234 shares of company stock worth $47,018,853.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Snap by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,460,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

