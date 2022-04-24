Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SOI opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $497.43 million, a PE ratio of -271.75 and a beta of 1.48. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -1,050.00%.

SOI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

