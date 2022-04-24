Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after acquiring an additional 432,685 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,969,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,934,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after acquiring an additional 269,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.37 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.34.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

