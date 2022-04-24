The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Acquires $140,100.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,509,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,594,000 after buying an additional 37,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,715,000 after buying an additional 243,072 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,083,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,953,000 after buying an additional 289,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $89,505,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

