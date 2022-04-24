Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 385.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,547 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $44.84 and a one year high of $75.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOL. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

