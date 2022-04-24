United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

