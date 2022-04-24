Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Universal Logistics worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,867,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Universal Logistics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Universal Logistics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $489.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.45. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $467.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.00 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In other news, Director Richard P. Urban purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $102,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

