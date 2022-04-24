Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,153,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 649,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,636 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

WTS stock opened at $134.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.48.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.27%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.