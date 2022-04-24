William H. Heyman Sells 3,013 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $173.11 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.11.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $224,986,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $206,237,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,430,000 after purchasing an additional 887,224 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,576,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after purchasing an additional 408,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

