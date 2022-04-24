Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Xylem by 503.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.45.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $84.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average of $107.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

