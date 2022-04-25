1,777 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $9,823,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,930,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,319,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $251,972.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,129. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $100.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -0.93. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

