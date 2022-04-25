345 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT opened at $110.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -88.17 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $109.10 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPOT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $266.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

