35,636 Shares in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 27.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,845,000 after acquiring an additional 785,275 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,341,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $713.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.97.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.02%. Analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.15%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 923.15%.

ARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

