4,955 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,341,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,409 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,872,000 after buying an additional 36,979 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $11,540,000.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.39.

NYSE:APO opened at $53.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.00. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

