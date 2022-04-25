5,839 Shares in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POLY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,446,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

NYSE POLY opened at $40.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.91. Plantronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $43.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.59 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

