Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 22,555 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,392 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,241,000 after acquiring an additional 704,373 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,377,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,616,000 after buying an additional 120,927 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,155,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,357,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares during the period.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.39.

APO stock opened at $53.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.00. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

