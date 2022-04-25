Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,534,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,316,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $72,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,624 shares of company stock worth $69,265,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

HZNP stock opened at $105.84 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $83.42 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

